Wexford General Hospital to receive a consultant Neurologist

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed that a consultant neurologist post has been approved for Wexford General Hospital.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister Browne said “this is a major development in the expansion of neurology services in County Wexford. I’ve listened to several constituents tell me about how badly they need to access neurology services without having to travel to Dublin or Waterford. I have also met advocates from neurological organisations including the Neurological Alliance of Ireland, Acquired Brain Injury Ireland Wexford branch, Parkinson’s Wexford branch and MS Ireland South Wexford branch. These conversations informed my own discussions with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD. Today we can confirm this development that will make a massive difference to the lives of people living with neurological conditions in County Wexford. I want to thank Minister Donnelly for making neurology services a priority in Budget 2025″.

The approval for the post arises from Budget 2025 funding, where €2 million in funding has been set aside for the expansion of neurology services across the country.

Wexford General Hospital is one of five hospitals nationally where an additional consultant neurologist will be based.

