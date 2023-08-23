Wexford Helpline is open to chat to SETU about Round 1 CAO offers

With the release of the 2023 Leaving Certificate results on Friday, 25 August, the Chat to SETU team is ready to support students in advance of receiving their Round 1 CAO offers next week.

The dedicated Chat to SETU team will be available from Friday, 25 August to Friday, 15 September to address students’ queries and concerns during this crucial period.

Jess Lawton, Marketing & Outreach Officer at SETU says, “The release of Leaving Certificate results, followed by Round 1 CAO offers just five days later on Wednesday, 30 August, is undoubtedly a challenging time for students. For some individuals, especially those who do not receive their first-choice CAO offer, this period can be particularly stressful. It’s completely natural to feel overwhelmed during this time. At SETU, we want students to know that they are not alone in what they are experiencing. The Chat to SETU team is here to answer all their questions.”

Helpline Support

If you have questions related to your CAO offer reach out to the experienced support team. SETU is offering a telephone helpline service to coincide with the release of CAO offers. Contact the team at:

Waterford Helpline: 051 845653, Carlow and Wexford Helpline: 059 9175088 or 059 9175173 or 059 9175174. In addition, a web chat facility is available on SETU.ie.

Instagram Live Q&A

The team will be engaging with students on Instagram Live. Live Q&A sessions will be hosted on Instagram stories from 2pm on Wednesday, 30 August to 9pm on Thursday, 31 August. This is an excellent opportunity to ask questions about your course offer, accommodation, student life, and all you need to know about starting college at SETU this September.

Guided Campus Tours

Choosing a university involves getting to know the campus environment. Guided campus tours are being offered by SETU from Friday, 25 August to Friday, 15 September.

Tours on the Cork Road Campus in Waterford, Kilkenny Road Campus in Carlow, and Summerhill Campus in Wexford will run daily from 10am to 3pm. Pre-booking is required, and tours will commence at the main entrance of each campus.

Join the SETU team for an inside look at the university’s campuses, facilities, and the vibrant student life that awaits.

For more information and updates, visit the SETU.ie website or follow SETU on social media.