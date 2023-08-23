Wexford TD lends a hand to boost tourism from the United States

The 42nd annual Milwaukee Irish Fest – the largest celebration of Irish culture and heritage in the United States – has been taking place on the shores of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin. The four-day festival – which has a huge audience of more than 130,000 visitors – was an ideal opportunity for Tourism Ireland to showcase the island of Ireland as a superb holiday destination to our important Diaspora audience and people with an interest in Ireland.

James Browne, Minister of State at the Department of Justice, attended the festival, where he met with the Tourism Ireland team and the delegation of tourism enterprises from Ireland attending this year’s festival – all highlighting the many things to see and do here for American holidaymakers.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “The Milwaukee Irish Fest provides a really good platform for Tourism Ireland to showcase the island of Ireland, including our rich heritage and culture, to prospective American visitors. It’s a wonderful opportunity to invite some of the many people of Irish descent living and working in the US, as well as those with Irish connections or an affinity for Ireland, to come and visit.

“The United States remains an extremely important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 1.7 million American visitors, whose visits delivered €1.6 billion for the economy.”