Wexford House Prices Continue To Rise

House prices in Wexford were 12% higher in the last quarter of this year than the same period last year.

According to Daft.ie, the last quarter of 2023 showed a rise in Wexford house prices of just 2% for the year.

The average price of a three bed semi in County Wexford is now €303,000

That’s 48% above the level seen at the start of the covid19 pandemic.

Housing prices nationally rose by an average of 9% during 2024.

The typical listed price nationwide in the final quarter of 2024 was €332,109, 1.4% higher than in the third quarter of the year and 30% higher than at the onset of the covid19 pandemic.

