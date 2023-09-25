Wexford house prices increase 0.4% in the past three months

The price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in County Wexford has increased to €256,000, up 0.4% from €255,000 in the last three months, according to a national survey by Real Estate Alliance.

Across the county this quarter, prices in Wexford town rose 0.8% to €242,000, and in Gorey prices remained unchanged at €270,000, the Q3 REA Average House Price Index shows.

The survey shows that 50% of purchasers this quarter were from outside of the county, and 27% of purchasers were first-time buyers.

A total of 35% of sales in the county this quarter were attributed to landlords leaving the market.

“We saw very busy summer months with a lot of sales agreed, which is unusual for the summertime,” said Winston Halnon of Halnon Humphreys Gorey.

“Low stock numbers are keeping prices stable, even with the recent interest rate hikes.

“Stock continues to be low with a lot of town houses being made available from the continuation of landlords exiting the market.”

The REA Average House Price Index concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland’s typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an accurate picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

The actual selling price of a three-bed, semi-detached house across the country rose by 1.4% over the quarter to €301,370 breaching the €300,000 mark for the first time since 2007.

House prices in Ireland’s large towns rose by 2% in the past three months and are increasing at twice the rate of Dublin and the major cities as mortgage approved buyers chase properties within their price ceiling.

Time taken to reach sale agreed nationally fell from six to five weeks as low supply continues to drive sales in an increasing interest rate environment.

Prices in Dublin city rose by 0.8% in the last three months, meaning that the average three-bed semi in the capital is now selling at €504,167 – an increase of 1.3% in the last year.

