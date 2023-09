A man that was injured after he fell from a rock ledge at Maudlintown on Saturday is now in a stable condition.

A passer by heard a man calling for help and called emergency services at around half 5 in the evening.

When the Gardaí, the fire service and the national ambulance service arrived at the scene they made a call for Rescue helicopter 117 for help.

Ger Carthy from the National Ambulance Service commended the work of the emergency services who attended the scene.

