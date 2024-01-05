Wexford IFA Chair calls on the Government to grant extensions earlier to farmers to prevent farm related accidents

In June a man in his 50s died on a farm in Enniscorthy. Vincent (Vinny) Power aged 52 lived in Adamstown.

Jer O’Mahony said that one of the main contributing factors to accidents on farms in 2023 was the ongoing bad weather as well as tight deadlines that put increasing pressure on farmers and farm workers.

“We talk about it all the time within agriculture is that people are under pressure. Last year was a case in point where the weather just really never let up. Our other issue is deadlines, 10- 15 years ago there were no deadlines. I’m particularly thinking about spreading slurry and jobs like that that are very intensive that require a lot of concentration. Last year the weather just wasn’t there for people to do this job safely.”

He went on to say that the Government needs to alleviate this pressure that’s being brought on to those in the farming industry.

“Where extensions are given to help people in bad weather, they should be given earlier in time. Currently they are only given 24 hours before the initial deadline,” but Mr. O Mahony says that this is too late and the pressure has already been felt as farmers push themselves to reach a deadline.

Mr. O’Mahony went on to make an appeal to farmers to always take precautions.

“Having other people on your farm and letting other people know what you are doing, if it is a job that requires someone else just to be there, these are precautions that people have to take on farms.”

Elsewhere a man who died in a workplace accident in Wicklow in November was named locally as John Smyth. The man who was in his 60s, was from Comerduff in Gorey and Springhill Nursery in Coolafancy, near Tinahely. The incident occurred at a premises in Tinahely, Co. Wicklow.