Wexford tops Irish tourism trends

Tourism in Wexford has “evolved over the decades,” according to a leading author and travel expert.

It has topped Airbnb’s list of the most trending locations in Ireland, based on searches made on the home rental platform.

Inisheer in County Galway and Miltown Malbay in County Clare were second and third on the list respectively.

On Newstalk Breakfast, The Novel Traveller’s Michelle Walsh Jackson said Wexford is finally getting the recognition it deserves.

“It’s a city that has evolved over the decades and has lots to offer,” she said.

“It has that great cultural history with the opera festival which has brought on an eclectic mix of wonderful art galleries and wonderful places to eat. I’m really happy to see it there and I think it deserves it too.”

Ms Jackson said it was a historically significant area of Ireland.

“There’s lots of other places to see there too including the Irish National Heritage Park,” she said.

“There’s 9,000 years of history there. You can see how we lived from megalithic times all the way through to Viking and Norman eras. I’m not surprised to see Wexford on the list, it’s a great place.”

Here is Airbnb’s list in full of Ireland’s top trending travel locations:

Wexford, County Wexford Inisheer, County Galway Miltown Malbay, County Clare Killorglin, County Kerry Dublin, County Dublin Limerick, County Limerick Ennis, County Clare Adare, County Limerick Letterkenny, County Donegal Carlingford, County Louth

*With thanks to Newstalk.

Related