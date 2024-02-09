Wexford included in the most romantic locations in Ireland

As couples and friends across Ireland gear up to celebrate Valentine’s Day this February, the nation’s most romantic locations have been revealed in a new study.

To help love birds plan the perfect date night, HelloFresh Ireland, providers of Valentine’s Day recipes, have analysed over 30 cities and towns across Ireland to find the ultimate romantic destination. Data experts evaluated each location across various categories, including accommodation options, dining experiences, entertainment choices and affordability.

The results are in, and the beautiful town of Killarney has emerged as the most romantic location. Killarney boasts the most romantic hotels and accommodations per capita, and offers some of the most affordable meal and wine options. It’s a haven for couples seeking a dreamy escape without breaking the bank.

But Killarney isn’t the only destination that can charm Irish hearts. Sligo claims the second spot with plenty of romantic hotel options, closely followed by Ennis, which scored exceptionally well for affordability.

Killarney Sligo Ennis Navan (An Uaimh) Shannon Tralee Ballina Mallow Wexford Tullamore

