Ambitious new project, a vision and beacon for the future of New Ross

New Ross Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Sheehan has welcomed the submission by Wexford County Council and the New Ross Municipal District, which will result in the complete refurbishment of the John Street Grainstore.

The project will be developed in two phases, the grainstore and the public realm area outside by the river.

The grainstore is expected to have five stories, three above and two below ground connecting Bridge Street, North Street and the North Quays.

The Public Realm must be screened for environmental protection but once completed, will connect the North Quays, the Greenway, John Street Carpark, the Town Centre and the Active Travel Route out onto the ring road.

The development will include a restaurant and a pavilion to dine by the river, a suite of hot desks and professional offices, a mezzanine garden and sitting area overlooking the river, and a beacon that will cast a light over the whole area.

After a recent meeting where the project was passed unanimously, Councillor Sheehan said, “The project is beyond my expectations and sets our ambitions for the next generation of New Ross, this will be a landmark building for new ross – a beacon of light and hope.”

Mr. Sheehan also said that it shows “what can be achieved when our expectations and ambitions are aligned- This is the future of New Ross.”

Related