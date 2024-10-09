Wexford Light Opera Society gets ready for “Hits from the Musicals”

The much-anticipated Wexford Light Opera Society “Hits from The Musicals” 2024 will take place from Monday 28th to Thursday 31st October 2024 inclusive, during the Wexford Opera Festival. The venue is Clayton Whites Hotel, and the show will commence at 8PM.

Featuring a blend of timeless classics and contemporary gems from the world of Musical Theatre. The show will feature the renowned chorus of the Wexford Light Opera Society, as well as a variety of soloists who regularly perform or have performed with the Society over the years.

The production team is as follows: Musical Director – David Hayes, Director – Stephen Byrne, and Chorus Mistress – Eithne Corrigan. “Hits from The Musicals” is the highlight of the Opera Festival Fringe Events and Master of Ceremonies will be Catherine “Biddy” Walsh.

Shows being featured this year include Chess, All Shook Up, Chicago, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, The Greatest Showman and of course some numbers from our recent Multi Award Winning production of Phantom of the Opera as well as numbers from the popular shows of Rogers and Hammerstein.

Booking Details:

Tickets are currently on sale at the National Opera House and ticket’s cost €25:00.

Box Office:

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday – 9:30-17:00

By telephone: 053 9122144

Online: www.nationaloperahouse.ie

