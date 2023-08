Wexford Marine Watch, a voluntary organisation which provides Suicide Prevention Patrols along Wexford Quays, Estuary & Harbour, has received €18,000 euro from the RUN65 challenge.

The RUN65 challenge was undertaken by South East Radios Alan Corcoran and pharmacist Padraig Murphy. The men ran for a total of 65 days at several venues across the County to raise funds for the charity.

The money raised will enable the charity to continue their work and will go directly into recruitment and training.