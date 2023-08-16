Councillors press for Wexford wasteland to be “cleaned, maintained and secured”

Wexford County Council is being urged to take action and secure a patch of wasteland that has become synonymous with anti social behavior in the town.

The area known as The Knock was the centre of attention in recent weeks with the discovery of a deceased man following a suspected drug overdose.

Residents that live in the vicinity of the St. Aidans crescent and Distillery Road area have voiced their concerns to local councillors.

Councillor Tom Forde and Councillor David Hynes have a meeting with the Borough Engineer next week to discuss the matter to come up with a solution.

Mr. Forde told South East Radio that the problems are ongoing and increasing and that the area needs to be “cleaned, maintained and secured”.

“The council do own a part of The Knock but a part of it is also owned privately. There has been speculation that there might be a housing application going in there.”

The Councillor is calling for the council to support the developer and in the meantime for the space to be utilised.