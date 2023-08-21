Wexford Matress Amnesty

Wexford County Council will once again be holding a ‘Mattress Amnesty’ at each of the 4 Civic Recycling Centres across the county during the month of September.

Mattresses must be clean and dry and there will be a limit of three mattresses per vehicle. There will be 1 visit per vehicle.

There is a €2 entry fee per vehicle.

Locations include Gorey Household Recycling Centre on the 6th and 7th September. Enniscorthy Household Recycling Centre on the 13th and 14th September. New Ross on the 20th and 21st September and Holmestown (Wexford) on the 27th and 28th September.