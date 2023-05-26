Wexford Midwives Win Leadership Trailblazer Award at All-Ireland Maternity & Midwifery Festival

Helen McLoughlin (WGH Director of Midwifery) and Bernadette Keogh (WGH Acting Clinical Practice Coordinator) accepted the Leadership Trailblazer Award at the All-Ireland Maternity and Midwifery Festival 2023. The Awards recognised outstanding achievement and commitment to maternity and midwifery services over the past year across Ireland.

Wexford Maternity Unit were awarded the prize for their hard work to ensure that maternity services at the hospital were the first to reopen after the fire in WGH on 1st of March last. The midwifery management team turned this around in 24 hours and the entire midwifery workforce in WGH were commended for their reaction and their work to reopen services in the area again so quickly.

According to Helen McLoughlin, “This award was accepted on behalf of all staff in Wexford Maternity Unit who have worked above and beyond the call of duty. Our sincere thanks is also extended to our wider Maternity colleagues who offered endless support with regular emails, texts and phone calls. To our neighbouring units, University Hospital Waterford, St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny and National Maternity Hospital, Dublin who accepted our mothers and babies on the night in question, we are forever grateful for all your support.”