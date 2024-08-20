Wexford Music Creators get in touch!

South East Radio are proud to be a part of Irish Music Month 2024 this September!

We’ll be dedicating all of September to supporting Irish artists and playing as much home-grown music as possible!

If you’re an Irish music creator, in a band or a solo artist, we want to hear from you!

Submit your music to South East Radio, and be in with a chance to hear your music on air and win a prize pot worth €10,000

Just email your song and bio to josephbridges@southeastradio.ie

Last day for entries is this Thursday 22nd of August at 5pm.

