Vinegar Hill the number one tourist attraction in the country

An Enniscorthy councillor has vented his frustration of the lack of services and promotion of Vinegar Hill

According to Jackser Owens the venue is the number one tourist attraction in the entire country

Speaking earlier on Morning Mix Councillor Owens is calling on Wexford County Council to listen to the people and provide proper services in the area

Mr Owens also said that more signage is required to direct tourists to the area.

According to Mr Owens the attraction for people is the history surrounding the hill from the 1798 rebellion and that is known worldwide.

He is calling for toilets and coffee to be readily available

