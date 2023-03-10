Wexford native Bertram Allen wins in Florida in Winter Equestrian Festival

Yesterday, for the second day in a row Wexford native Bertram Allen wins in Florida, closely followed by Darragh Kenny.

Bertram Allen made it two from two in the opening two days of the CSI5* during week nine of the Winter Equestrian Festival, Wellington, Florida. He partnered the Irish Sport Horse Pacino Amiro to victory in the 1.55m ranking class.

Allen was one of two Irish riders into the jump-off. Joining him with the fastest time in the opening round was Darragh Kenny and Chic Chic. Completing the trio of riders in the jump off was American rider Schuyler Riley and Robin De Ponthual.

Settling for second place with a clear jump-off round in a time of 38.65 seconds was Kenny and the 12-year-old bay stallion, who is owned by Vlock Show Stables LLC. This result comes on the back on a win CSI4* at the same venue in January of this year.

Claiming the top spot in a time of 36.94, Allen continues his run of good form at the Winter Equestrian Festival. Owned by Aiden McGrory, Pacino Amiro and Allen represented Ireland at both the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games and the 2022 Show Jumping World Championships. Bred by Donegal’s Simon Scott, the 12-year-old gelding is by Pacino (BWP), out of Carnone Dancing Queen (ISH) by NC Amiro (AES). Breeder: Simon Scott, Co. Donegal. Owner: Aiden McGrory. Rider: Bertram Allen (IRL).

Shane Sweetnam and his Aga Khan mount James Kann Cruz had an unlucky four faults in the opening round, keeping them from the jump-off. The 10-year-old Irish Sport Horse, is by Kannan (KWPN), out of CSF Telly Cruz (ISH) by Cruising (ISH). The gelding is owned by Gizmo Partners LLC and was bred by Patrick Connolly.