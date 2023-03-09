Ireland East Hospital Group confirm that the emergency department in Wexford General Hospital will not re-open this weekend

In a statement released this afternoon Ireland East Hospital Group confirm that the emergency department in Wexford General Hospital will not re-open for a number of weeks.

This is despite the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly this week stating his expectation that it would re-open this week.

Management and staff in WGH would like to remind the people of Wexford not to attend WGH’s ED at this time. If you require emergency care, please dial 999/112 or attend your closest alternative ED. It will be a considerable number of weeks before the ED in WGH is fully open again.

The reinstatement of services and the ED in WGH is the number one priority for hospital management and staff.

As stated previously the reopening of the hospital will be done on a phased basis. Once services and departments become operational the hospital will communicate this with patients and the people of Wexford, as appropriate. Work is ongoing to repair the facility after a major fire there last week.Over 200 patients had to be transferred to other hospitals. Some services like maternity have already been restored.