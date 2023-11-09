Wexford nursing home staff honoured at National Care Awards

Three Co Wexford nursing home employees were honoured at the Nursing Homes Ireland Care Awards, in association with Homecare Medical, last Tuesday at The Round Room in the Mansion House, Co Dublin.

The Co Wexford nursing home representatives were amongst 24 finalists from counties and communities across Ireland who went forward for seven awards and one overall excellence award. Although not named as winners, the three Wexford representatives went forward to the national final from hundreds of nominations that were submitted for nursing home staff from across the country.

The Co Wexford finalists who proudly represented the county were:

Philip Carr, a volunteer at Castle Gardens Nursing Home & Memory Care Centre, Enniscorthy

The Catering Team, SignaCare Bunclody

The Caru Team*, SignaCare New Ross * The aim of Caru is to support and improve the delivery of compassionate, person-centred, palliative, end of life and bereavement care to residents and family members in nursing homes.

The Wexford finalists were honoured amongst 300+ representatives from Ireland’s nursing home, older person care and health sectors at Tuesday’s awards ceremony. RTE presenter Mary Kennedy was the event MC.

Tadhg Daly, Nursing Homes Ireland CEO extended his congratulations to the Wexford Nominees: “Congratulations to the our three Co Wexford finalists: Philip, the Catering Team at SignaCare Bunclody and The Caru Team at SignaCare New Ross. To reach the final from hundreds of entries was a brilliant accomplishment and demonstrated commitment to providing the best quality care to residents. All our finalists should be very proud and celebrated in their nursing homes for their exceptional achievement.”

The NHI Care Awards recognise care excellence and staff within nursing homes. The Awards honour the vital role fulfilled by nursing homes and their staff in enhancing the lives of residents entrusted in their care. Nominations were invited from over 370 Nursing Homes Ireland member nursing homes, located in communities across the country. They were submitted by nursing home residents, visitors to nursing homes, staff, and the public.

