Rare event in the Wexford sky this morning

Wexford residents have been looking up to the skies this morning.

Venus, the brightest planet in the sky is sitting right next to the moon, an extremely rare event.

It appears as a very bright star just beneath the crescent moon between 7 and 8 am, getting closer and closer until it passes in front of the moon at around 9.30.

Astronomy Ireland says most people will never see this event again in their lifetime, and its asking people to send in their records of what they see to be archived in the National Library.

