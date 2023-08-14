Lack of Gardaí in Wexford is a concern

New figures published show that Wexford Garda numbers are the fifth lowest in the country per head of population.

The Wexford figures stand at 336 Garda in the county which is one for every 488 people.

Senator Malcolm Byrne has held a meeting with the Chief Superintendent on the matter as he branded the situation one of Serious Concern.

Speaking to Jim Kealy on Morning Mix today the Senator said that, “We really need to ensure that we have a sufficient number of Gardaí in the county to meet with the challenges that a growing county like Wexford faces”.

There have been extra pressures put on the county with the growth of Rosslare following the Ports post Brexit success.

“There is a major recruitment campaign going on and the Chief Superintendent has been successful in securing new recruits in Wexford.”