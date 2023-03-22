Wexford Politician says Government will collapse over decision to end eviction ban.

Former Leader of the Labour Party and Wexford Politician Brendan Howlin believes the current government will collapse over their decision to end the eviction ban.

The ban looks set to end on March 31st, as the government is on course to win a Dáil vote this afternoon on the issue.

The Sinn Fein motion, which wants to extend the ban, looks set to be defeated after the coalition reached agreement with TDs in the Regional Independent Group.

Yesterday the government announced measures to deal with the housing crisis, including more social housing, a wider tenant-in-situ scheme and tax changes for landlords.

135 families in private rented accommodation across Wexford are at risk of becoming homeless when the eviction ban ends. Only 33 homes are available to rent in the county.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran on ‘Morning Mix’ Former Labour Leader Brendan Howlin says mistakes are being made. He added that the Government’s decision to end the ban is leaving thousands in a desperate situation.

You can hear the full interview with Brendan Howlin on ‘Morning Mix’ here: https://pod.space/morningmix/former-labour-party-leader-brendan-howling-gives-us-opinion-on-the-eviction-ban

