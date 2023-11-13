Wexford potato farmers harvest impeded by bad weather

Heavy rainfall has made it a difficult year for the agricultural sector.

Potato growers are facing crop losses as waterlogged fields impede this year’s harvest.

Potato grower and Chair of the IFA Potato Comittee Sean Ryan, assessed conditions in a field just outside of Enniscorthy on Friday. He said that due to waterlogging of the field, part of the harvest is a write off:

“We won’t know the full extent of the costs until potato farmers have assessed all of the damage. But, there are huge costs involved. If the ground is waterlogged for any more than three or four days it just rots the potatoes. If you have rotten ones mixed with good ones, you cant harvest them. Over half of that field in Enniscorthy wont be harvested.”

Related