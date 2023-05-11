Wexford pupil wins at National Scratch Coding Competition

Young people around Ireland took part in the National Scratch Coding Competition

Marcus Bugna from Catherine McCauley Junior School, Castlemoyle, New Ross – Won a special judges award at the National Scratch Coding competition.

A County Clare student was named overall winner of the 13th annual National Scratch Coding Competition, organised by Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software and the Irish Computer Society. The national finals brought together top-scoring teams from schools and clubs across the country with participants, aged six years and older, demonstrating their Scratch projects to judges at University of Limerick on Wednesday.

Tom Dandoy, a senior student at Ennisytmon CBS, Ennistymon, County Clare won the overall prize at the National Scratch Coding Competition with Spaceship Battles 3, a computer game he designed and built using Scratch and for which he composed the score. Themes of this year’s entries included healthy eating, social inclusion, recycling and poetry. Marcus Bugna from Catherine McCauley Junior School, Castlemoyle, New Ross, Co. Wexford was presented with a Judges’ Award for his project 5 Level Maze.

“Lero’s support and involvement in the Scratch competition underpins one of our core objectives which is to train software practitioners of the future through interventions at all levels of the education system. It is so important to nurture and develop coding skills and computational thinking among children and young people. What we see in the National Scratch Competition Finals is the culmination of many months of work for the participants, their teachers and their families and the end result is very impressive. Their projects are a convergence of science and creativity and allows them to see what coding makes possible,” said Dr Clare McInerney, Education and Public Engagement Manager with Lero.

“There were 280 entries in this year’s competition, a big increase on last year and an excellent gender balance (56% male, 44% female). Forty-five students made it to the finals and the panel of 15 judges was very impressed by the quality and originality of the projects on show. Congratulations to all the finalists for their work, especially Tom Dandoy, on being named overall winner,” she continued.

Mary Cleary, Secretary General of the Irish Computer Society said, “The National Scratch Competition gives young people a chance to show both their creative and critical thinking, as well as their innovation. Technology can be immensely valuable and hold a lot of potential if you learn how to use it and Scratch shows that power in a fun and engaging way. I hope that some of the young people in the finals today will go on to become tomorrow’s IT professionals, but even if they choose a different path, I hope their experience in this competition will help them as they become digital citizens. I want to congratulate the winners, and everyone who took part.”

Scratch is a visual programming language that helps children to build key coding skills in a fun and interactive way. The Scratch Coding Competition promotes computing and software development at both primary and secondary school levels and has grown since 2010 alongside the growth in interest in coding.

The winners of the National Scratch Coding Competition 2023 are:

Overall winner: Tom Dandoy, Ennistymon CBS, Ennistymon, Co. Clare (Spaceship Battles 3)

Category winners

Junior infants to 1st Class Category: Milford National School, Castletroy, Co. Limerick (Farm Escape)

2nd Class to 4th Class Category: Frankie Mackay, St. Brigids BNS, Foxrock, Dublin 18 (Banana clicker)

5th Class to 6th Class Category: Daniel O’Sullivan, Milford NS, Castletroy, Co. Limerick (Splat Man)

1st Year to 3rd Year Category: Aisling Fitzgerald, Colaiste Muire, Crosshaven, Co. Cork (Alone – A multi-level interactive game)

4th Year to 6th Year Category: Karen O’Neill, St. Leo’s College, Old Dublin Rd, Graigue, Carlow (AVIS)

Judges’ Award winners

Judges’ Award: Cillian Fitzgerald, Philip Kenny & Donal Baldwin, Ratoath Senior National School, Ratoath, Co. Meath (Jerry’s Adventure)

Judges’ Award: Marcus Bugna, Catherine McCauley Junior School, Castlemoyle, New Ross, Co. Wexford (5 Level Maze)

Judges’ Award: Muhammad Qadri, Scoil Idé, Corbally, Co. Limerick (The Emerald Depths)

Judges’ Award: Conall McManus, Killygarry National School, Killygarry, Cavan (Guatemala Bossfight)

Judges’ Award: Agnes Martin, St Joseph’s College Lucan, Lucan, Dublin (Nothing Gold Can Stay)

Judges’ Award: Jahnavi Reddy Tumma, Confey College, Leixlip, Co. Kildare (Arcade Games)

Judges’ Award: Xinyi Chen, Kabirat Kokumo, Ancita Roney, St. Leo’s College, Old Dublin Rd, Graigue, Carlow (Arthur’s Daydream!)

Special Scratch Awards

Special Scratch Award: Mia Doyle, St Vincent’s Secondary, Cork City, County Cork (sharks1234)

Special Scratch Award: Martin O’Driscoll, Banogue NS, Croom, County Limerick (Ball Clicker)





