Wexford Racing News

Conor Stone-Walsh is based with Joseph O’Brien but his talent vis-à-vis his claim have made him very popular and he teamed up with John Murphy to rack up an 11th winner of the season, having only gotten his license last year. The nephew of point-to-point and banks specialist Benny and product of the pony racing circuit, where he rode in excess of 90 winners, Stone Walsh kept himself involved in the highly competitive race for champion apprentice honours with a positive piece of steering on board Signatory, to score in the Bar One Racing Price Boosts All Channels Apprentice Maiden at Dundalk on Tuesday. The Exceed And Excel colt enjoyed the drop back in trip and put the race to bed when Stone-Walsh sent him for home turning in, eventually landing the spoils by one and three-quarter lengths at odds of 5/2.

Enniscorthy trainer Yvonne Latta is enjoying a fine time of it with Everylittlestep this year and the in-form five-year-old filly scored in the first division of the BoyleSports Supporting Irish Racing Handicap at Gowran Park on Wednesday under an excellent ride from Colin Keane. Keane managed to overcome a bad draw to find a nice position in mid-division and the 11/5 favourite could be called a winner a long way from home before Keane released some rein and she cantered to a two-and-a-quarter-length success. It was her third straight win of the campaign and maintained her 100 per cent record when partnered with the champion jockey.

Conor Stone-Walsh was back in the winner’s enclosure and this time for his boss Joseph O’Brien when wearing the JP McManus colours on 6/5 favourite Goodie Two Shoes, who rewarded those that backed the four-year-old into 6/5 from 4/1 in the morning with minimum fuss in the McEnery Cup Handicap. The seven-pound claimer made all on the McManus homebred daughter of Fastnet Rock and quickened well from the two pole to land the spoils readily by two and a quarter lengths.

Cian Cullinan linked up with Paul Fahey to win the first division of the Frank Gillane Memorial Handicap Hurdle at Tramore on Sunday with Boskill Borden. The four-year-old was settled in rear for much of proceedings and found plenty when asked to go about his business by his Gorey pilot.