Wexford Racing News

Wexford’s Cian Cullinan and Jordan Gainford fought out the finish to the near three-mile handicap chase at Downpatrick on Friday and it was Gorey conditional jockey Cullinan who came out on top.

He partnered Greenway Machine for Grangecon trainer Helen Markham and the 11-year-old got the better of Gainford’s mount Reddys Island, trained by Gordon Elliott, by a length and a half.

There was a gap of 23 lengths back to the third horse home, Definitely Darsi.

Upcoming Fixtures

Punchestown – Tuesday, October 10 (First Race 1.50pm)

Punchestown – Wednesday, October 11 (First Race 1.50pm)

Tramore – Thursday, October 12 (First Race 2pm)

Curragh – Thursday, October 12 (First Race 1.50pm)

Dundalk – Friday, October 13 (First Race 5.15pm)

Naas – Saturday, October 14 (First Race 1.40pm)

Naas – Sunday, October 15 (First Race 1.05pm

