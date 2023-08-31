Wexford rents up 10.2% since last year

The latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board shows average rent for new tenancies in Wexford was €1073.46 in the first three months of the year.

Rents for new tenancies between January and March were up by 8.9% in the past year, with rents in Wexford jumping up by 10.2%.

Compared to the last quarter of 2022 it was a 2.5% rise.

New rental agreements for apartments were more expensive than houses with the €1,586 the average rent for apartments, compared to at €1,522 a month for houses.

Looking at new tenancies across all property types in Dublin, the average rent was €2,102 per month – and the highest in the country.

The county with the fastest growing average rent for new tenancies registered between January and March was in Co Roscommon, which saw a 23.7% increase in the past year.

The lowest increase was in Co. Carlow where rents for new tenancies increased by 2% in the past year.

Sixteen counties had average rents above €1,000 a month.