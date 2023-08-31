New reports on mental health childcare services has found a number of ‘issues of concern’. The Mental Health Commission reports analysed CAMHS care between April 2022 and July of this year and made 49 recommendations.

According to the Report, as of March 2023, there were 99 people on the CAMHS waiting list for North Wexford and 10 on the waiting list for South Wexford. It also found that CAHMS facilities in Enniscorthy had no assisted toilet, no designated disabled parking space, and no alarm.

Senator Malcolm Byrne has expressed concern at the shortage of staff in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in the South East, as outlined in a report published by the Mental Health Commission this morning. While the report praised many aspects of the service in the region, of which Wexford is a part, including the professionalism of existing staff, there were serious concerns outlined about staff concerns and the long waiting lists for services. The report was also concerned about the lack of out of hours services.

Malcolm pointed out,

“While we were aware of many of the challenges and I have spoken with many of the families and young people who rely on these services, the importance of this report is that it sets out the strengths and challenges of the CAMHS Services. While since Minister for Mental Health, Mary Butler went into office, there has been increased funding for CAMHS and there are more funded staff posts available, the service is not as good as it should be. Every child and young person should have access to these services when they need them.[There is] urgency of the planned new CAMHS team that is to be located in Gorey to meet the demand for services.”

In response to the report the HSE issued this statement to South East Radio News:

“The HSE/South East Community Healthcare welcomes the publication of Reports by the Mental Health Commission on the provision of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, including one focused on the South East region.

This Mental Health Commission (MHC) Report arises from its recently published Independent Review of the Provision of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and looks at the provision of such services by the HSE in and for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH) understands the frustration felt by some families. The HSE/SECH wishes to assure everyone that it will listen carefully to any feedback on users’ experience of the service.”