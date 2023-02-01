Wexford saw over 1,500 new domain registrations in 2022.

Wexford recorded over 1,500 new domain registrations in 2022. Wexford recorded 18.2% growth in new .ie domain registrations versus pre pandemic levels of 2019, fourth highest in the country – That’s according to the .ie domain profile report from 2022.

A Total of 1,504 new .ie domains in 2022 were in Wexford. Nationwide 330,000 .ie domain names are currently in the database and by the end of last year there was 48,168.

‘Ireland’ and ‘Wexford’ two of the most frequently used keywords in new .ie domain names in Wexford. Shortest existing .ie website address in Wexford is two characters long at bx.ie.The report is positive for Wexford with and signals strong digital enterprise for the county.

Now in its eighth year, the .IE Domain Profile Report is an annual exploration of the .ie database and is published by .IE, the national registry for .ie domain names. The report also outlines key advantages that can be leveraged by Irish enterprise with a .ie domain.