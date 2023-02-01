Environment Minister wants Wexford to Waterford railway reinstated

The Environment Minister has given the clearest signal yet that he wants the Rosslare to Waterford railine reopened

Eamon Ryan says he wants to see a revived ‘Western Atlantic Rail Corridor’, spanning from Ballina in Mayo to Rosslare in Wexford.

There had been initial plans for the Claremorris to Athenry, and Waterford to Wexford lines to be turned into greenways.

Minister Ryan says the outcome of a strategic rail review will determine the future of these former tracks

That review will be published in the coming weeks