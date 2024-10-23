South East Radio receives birthday wishes from Uachtaran Na hEireann

UACHTARÁN NA hÉIREANN PRESIDENT OF IRELAND

Message from President Michael D. Higgins 35th Anniversary of South East Radio

Mar Uachtarán na hÉireann, may I extend my warmest congratulations to al those involved with South East Radio as you celebrate the 35th anniversary of the station. Traoslaím libh.

Since its launch on 20 October 1989, South East Radio has not only been an invaluable source of information for the people of Wexford and the broader South East area, but it has also given a voice to its people, providing them with a platform to discuss issues of local, regional, national and indeed international interest.

Local journalism plays a vital role in our democracy and our communities. It is through such reporting that important local stories are told – stories that shape the fabric of our society and highlight the concerns of citizens, work that is invaluable in fostering civic participation and wider knowledge and context of events, spotlighting issues that directly impact our lives, and in helping to achieve transparency in local governance.

Over the past 35 years, the people of Wexford have been fortunate to have South East Radio as their local radio station, reflecting their interests and concerns and providing up-to-date news on what is happening in their community.

As we navigate an ever-changing world, such trust and responsibility are more important than ever. Amid al the changes ni broadcasting and in the media landscape, South East Radio continues to play a vital role as a cornerstone for al those seeking reliable and informed coverage, shaping the lives of so many people, its commitment to local issues ensuring that every voice has the chance to be heard.

As you gather today to celebrate this milestone; an achievement that reflects not only your longevity but the trust and value the people of Wexford and beyond place in your work, may I congratulate all those involved, past and present, in South East Radio, for your work and achievements of the past 35 years.

May you continue to find new ways to harness the power of radio, in al its empowering diversity, and the beauty of the spoken word, to build bridges between people and promote the knowledge and values required to live together as members of our society of shared vulnerabilities.

I wish South East Radio continued success in the years ahead.

Beir beannacht don todhchaÍ.



Michael D. Higgins President of Ireland

Uachtaráin na hÉireann

