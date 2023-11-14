Wexford Senator pays tribute to David Norris who has announced his retirement

Ireland’s longest-serving senator is retiring.

David Norris has confirmed he’ll stand down in January after 37 years in the Seanad.

The independent senator and former presidential candidate was the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in Ireland.

Wexford Fianna Fáil Senator, Malcolm Byrne, has paid tribute:

“David Norris has made an outstanding contribution to Irish public life in so many ways. We must acknowledge his work as a Senator in his contribution to legislation and debates, in his tireless campaigning for East Timor and his wonderful advocacy for the works of James Joyce.

He will be most associated, however, with the campaign for LGBT rights. In a way that personally benefitted me, David’s campaigning for the decriminalisation of homosexuality and for the greater participation of LGBT persons in Irish society, including through marriage equality, truly made a difference in the lives of so many.

I wish him well on his next Chapter in life and we are all grateful for his service.”

