Wexford Senator urges responsible use of AI in upcoming General Election

Wexford Senator Malcolm Byrne is urging political parties to commit to responsible use of Artificial Intelligence in their upcoming election campaigns.

The Fianna Fáil Senator is highlighting the risks posed by AI, as he warns that disinformation and deepfakes could be used to manipulate public opinion, as seen recently in elections in Slovakia and Argentina.

He also stresses that Ireland’s next government must lead in harnessing AI’s benefits, while safeguarding electoral integrity.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Senator Byrne said that debate on the issue of AI will be important, over the coming weeks:

“One of the biggest challenges for the next government will be how we respond to the challenges and opportunities of artificial intelligence and new technologies. So it’s going to be important that we debate that issue during the election campaign, but it’s also critical that political parties and candidates don’t misuse artificial intelligence to create deep fakes, to try to mislead the electorate.”

