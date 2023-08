Keith Rossiter was ratified as the new Wexford Senior Hurling Manager at last night’s County GAA Board meeting.

His backroom team was also named.

Former Goalkeeper Damien Fitzshenry and former player Eanna Martin will be joined by Cork man Frank Flannery who managed Oulart the Ballagh to win 2 Couny Championships and a Leinster Club Title.

Also joining the group is the former Offaly star David Frank’s who has been part of Keith’s U20 backroom for the past 2 years.