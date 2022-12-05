Wexford Sinn Féin welcomes veteran Councillor David Hynes

Wexford’s Davy Hynes, announced today (Monday) that he has joined Sinn Féin. The now former Independent councillor was previously been a member of the Labour Party.

Councillor Hynes who applied to join Sinn Féin in November, has today had his membership approved by Sinn Féin’s Ard Oifig and will begin work with the party immediately.

Speaking this morning, Cllr Tom Forde said:

“Having worked with Davy closely on a number of projects and issues over the years I couldn’t be happier at his decision to join our team in Sinn Féin, as I know his principles and beliefs for the future of our country align very closely with our party’s policies. Davy’s passion for the trade union movement shines through in all his work and, after being elected twice as an independent, he continues his efforts to give a voice to workers and young families.”

Sinn Fein have been in the spotlight recently and Davy said “To anyone who was watching our party president Mary Lou McDonald on The Late Late Show recently, our message is clear, we will run enough candidates in future elections and we can offer resolutions to the crises we are facing in housing, healthcare and inflation, if we are given the chance by the electorate.”

Cllr Hynes said:

“It has become increasingly clear to me over the last number of years that there is a passion and enthusiasm towards a fairer Ireland at the core of Sinn Féin’s party policy, both locally here in Wexford and nationally, and I believe I can match that passion and enthusiasm with my own hard work and commitment.

“I have been very fortunate over the years to be successively elected by the people of Wexford, who have put their trust in me to speak up for them, and I’m proud to say that I am now a member of a socialist party who will do the same. Yes, there is a lot of work to be done, but working together we are up to that task.”

Davy will join elected members Johnny Mythen TD, Councillor Ton Forde and and Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin as members of the Sinn Féin party.

Teachta Mythen said:

“I am more than confident that he will be a very welcome inclusion in our team, and I am excited at his decision to join Sinn Féin. Cllr Hynes shares similar views to ourselves, that it’s time to get back to basics, to get our workers and families a decent roof over their heads, a bed in an emergency department or access to a GP should they ever need one, and an acceptable cost of living so they can afford to feed, clothe and heat their families without having to choose just one or two out of those three necessities. Davy also is a great driving force for the young people of Wexford, a community activist who pushed hard for our recently launched skate park, and his work in addiction support and counselling is well known throughout the county.”

Cllr. Ó Súilleabháin said:

“Like many others joining Ireland’s largest 32-county party, Cllr Hynes is most welcome among our team here in Wexford. As the centenary commemoration of Liam Mellows approaches this coming weekend in Castletown Gorey, we are reminded that there is still a lot of work to do to achieve the Republic dreamt of by people like Connolly, Markievicz and Mellows, but we are closer now than ever before and the message from Sinn Féin is one of hope and optimism for the fairer United Ireland that we know we can achieve.”