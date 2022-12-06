Carlow shooting target linked to New Ross

A shooting at a house in Carlow is under investigation by Gardaí this morning. It is believed the intended target of the shooting has been living in New Ross.

The windows of a house in the Laurels estate on Tullow Road in Carlow were broken during the incident. It happened at around 6pm on Monday evening. Nobody was injured in the incident. No arrests have been made. It is understood those responsible fled from the scene in a car.

It is understood that the intended target is known to Gardaí. He is said to have fled the Dublin area six weeks ago following another assignation attempt. He is believed to be living in the New Ross area. There is an ongoing Garda operation in around New Ross. It involves members of the armed response unit is being stepped up today following the incident.

In last night’s shooting it is believed the intended victim was shot four times by a man using a handgun. The man is believed to have travelled from his hideout in the New Ross area to Carlow to buy a car in the Laurels Estate. Within 2 minutes of arriving the gunman pulled up in a car and fired 4 shots at the intended victim. Luckily for the man, he was wearing a bullet proof vest.

The man drove back to New Ross immediately after the attempted murder. He is now in hiding in a location being monitored by armed detectives.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Laurels Estate area between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Monday who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to those with camera footage or to any motorist with dash cam footage from the estate at the time of the incident to contact the incident room at Carlow Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030 or at the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.