Wexford student a winner in Rotary Youth Leadership Competition

Wexford student Louise Byrne was one of just 24 teenagers from all over the island of Ireland to be presented with a Rotary Youth Leadership Development certificate at the European Parliament’s offices in Dublin recently. The competition, which is one of Rotary Ireland’s longest running youth projects, rewards young people with clear leadership potential based on their extra-curricular activities. It is run in conjunction with the European Parliament Liaison Office in Dublin.

Louise, who is a TY student in Ramsgrange Community School, received her certificate from Rotary Ireland District Governor Kenny Fisher and Patrick O’Riordan, Head of Public Affairs at the European Parliament’s office in Ireland.

The itinerary for the students’ week-long all expenses paid trip included visits to Belfast, Dublin, and Strasbourg. In Belfast they received a private tour of City Hall, a tour of Stormont where they met several politicians including Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and sat in the visitor’s gallery to watch MLAs discussing affordable childcare.

In Dublin they enjoyed presentations about the EU at the European Parliament Liaison Office before being presented with their leadership certificates. They then went on tours of the Seanad and Dail where they met several politicians including Tánaiste Micheál Martin, the Minister for Education Norma Foley, Minister of State Jack Chambers and TDs Mairead Farrell and Alan Farrell.

They then flew to Frankfurt for a three-day visit to Strasbourg. After enjoying a walking tour of the city on arrival, the following day was spent at the European Parliament debating topical issues with other young Europeans at Euroscola, where students get to be MEP for a day. They also visited the European Court of Human Rights. On the last day they enjoyed a well-earned shopping trip in Strasbourg city-centre before flying home.

Louise, who was representing Wexford Rotary Club, plays traditional music and is very involved in a number of organisations including scouts and her local GAA club. She would highly recommend that young people enter the competition.

“I learned so much about interview techniques, effective communications and about researching a topic. Through this competition I realised I have a lot of leadership skills already, but I also learned new ones.”

“The highlight of the trip was meeting and spending the week with such a lovely, funny, and intelligent group of people. I learned so much from them all, and overall, I feel as though I came out a much better person than when I started the whole experience in October. I would really recommend participating in this competition and will continue to promote it in school and across the county as it gave me such valuable experience and I’ve made friends for life from it.”

Kenny Fisher, District Governor of Rotary Ireland praised the student’s enthusiasm and willingness to engage with the programme.

“I have to compliment Louise and all of this year’s winners on two counts. Firstly, for the wide range of sporting, artistic and community-based activities they are involved in and secondly for the level of knowledge they displayed on a wide range of topics and the extremely high standard of their contributions throughout the week of this trip. It was wonderful to watch this group work and socialise together and we hope the bonds they formed this week will endure into the future.”

“While they might have arrived as strangers, we know they left as friends having enjoyed great experiences and a wonderful journey. I would urge as many young people as possible from every part of the island to take part in next year’s competition” Mr Fisher said.

Patrick O’Riordan from the European Parliament Office in Dublin said; “As we approach the European elections in June, we can all learn from the enthusiasm, engagement, and active citizenship of this exceptional group of young leaders. I look forward to seeing these very talented young men and women contributing to politics and society and improving lives in Ireland and Europe in the years to come.”

The Rotary Youth Leadership Development Competition is open to 16 and 17-year-olds who are living on the island of Ireland. For more information go to http://www.rotary.ie

