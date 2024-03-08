Ireland at the Oscars, who will win what?

This Year’s Academy awards sees Irish talent Nominated for multiple awards. After disappointment last year with The Banshees of Inisherin not picking up any awards despite nine nominations, there is real promise that an Oscar award will be coming to Ireland soon.

Irish produced “Poor Things” received 11 nominations.

Cillian Murphy is nominated for the Best Actor Award for his role in Oppenheimer.

Who will win what?

Best Actor

It appears that this will be Oppenheimer’s year across the board and the best Actor award is no exception. It is expected that Cillian Murphy will win the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in the Cristopher Nolan film. Also nominated for best Actor is Paul Giamatti, Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo and Jeffery Wright.

Best Actress

It is expected that Emma Stone will take home the award of Best Actress for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, the movie which is produced by Irish producers Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe is second only to Oppenheimer in the number of nominations received. Also nominated are, Lily Gladstone, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan, Sandra Hüller.

Best Picture

It is expected that the Best Picture award will also fall to Oppenheimer which will make it Cristopher Nolan’s first win in this category despite being nominated twice previously.

Best Director

It wouldn’t be a shock to many if Cristopher Nolan is the winner of the Best Director award. Despite directing some beautiful and mind-boggling films, this will be Nolan’s first Best Director win.

Best Supporting Actor

Oppenheimer will claim another award in the Best Supporting Actor category, with Robert Downey Jr the forerunner for the Oscar. Also nominated for the award is, Mark Ruffalo, Robert De Niro, Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Gosling.

Best Supporting Actress

The best Supporting actress award will see a break from Oppenheimer’s success with Da’vine Joy Randolph predicted to win the award for her role in The Holdovers. Also nominated for the award is, America Ferrera, Danielle Brooks, Emily Blunt, Jodie Foster.

Best Animated Feature

The Animated feature award will most likely be taken home by The Boy and The Heron. Also nominated are, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Robot Dreams, Elemental, Nimona.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Expected to win this award is Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest. The film is about Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife Hedwig who strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden beside the camp. Also nominated are, American Fiction, The Zone of Interest, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things.

Best Original Screenplay

Taking home the Best Original Screenplay award will most likely be Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall. The film is about a woman who is suspected of murder after her husband’s death, and their half-blind son who faces a moral dilemma as the main witness.

Best Documentary

The best Documentary award will most likely go to Mstyslav Chernov for 20 Days in Mariupol. Also nominated are, To Kill a Tiger, Bobi Wine: The People’s President, 20 Days in Mariupol, Four Daughters, The Eternal Memory.

Best International Feature Film

The Zone of Interest is expected to take home its second award in this category. Also nominated is, Io Capitano, Society of the Snow, The Zone of Interest, Perfect Days, The Teachers’ Lounge.

Best production design

The ever-popular Barbie film will take home the award for Best Production Design with Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer expected to pick up the award at the ceremony. Other Nominees are, Napoleon, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Best Cinematography

The Best Cinematography category will most likely be claimed by Hoyte van Hoytema for Oppenheimer for its stunning visuals throughout the film. Other Nominees are, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, El Conde, Maestro, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

It is anticipated that Maestro will pick up its first award through Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell. Other nominees are, Society of the Snow, Golda, Oppenheimer, Poor Things.

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran is the one anticipated to take the award for Costume Design for her work on Barbie. Other nominees in this category are, Napoleon, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Best Editing

It will be no shock to anybody if the best editing award is won by Jennifer Lame for Oppenheimer. If all goes to plan this could be Christopher Nolan’s sixth reward this year.

Article written by Hugh O’Brien

