Wexford students among winners of Young Social Innovators of the Year Awards

High-impact social innovation projects by teams of young people from Co Wexford were among the winners at the Young Social Innovators of the Year Awards, which took place on 2nd May at Croke Park. The YSI awards celebrate excellence in youth-led social innovation.

Now in their 22nd year, this year’s national finals event was the first live, in-person Young Social Innovators of the Year Awards since 2019. The awards ceremony was co-presented by broadcaster Zara King and former Hometown boyband member Dayl Cronin, in front of an audience of around 600 young people from secondary schools the length and breadth of the country.

Two Wexford teams were among the winners, including from Meánscoil Gharman Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, who won the YSI Social Media Award for their ‘Manni Unmasks Masculinity’ project that aims to show men that it’s okay to express emotions.The YSI Fun-Raising Award was won by Creagh College Secondary School, Gorey, Co Wexford for their ‘Fash-Back’ project. It saw the team undertake innovative fundraising initiatives to combat the problems associated with fast fashion that saw the students raise €1,000 for the St Vincent de Paul charity.

Commenting on the Young Social Innovators of the Year Awards, CEO of YSI, Roger Warnock, said: “More than 5,000 young people from all over Ireland got involved in social innovation projects with Young Social Innovators in 2023. Today’s event is the culmination of all of their innovative efforts to bring about inspiring change in their local communities, the length and breadth of Ireland. It was fantastic to be able to gather together in-person to celebrate at this year’s awards’ finals and I would like to congratulate the winning teams, including those from Wexford. I was blown away by these young people’s ideas, bravery and creativity. Their projects are proof that change is possible and that young people have the power to make a difference.

“I’d also like to thank their fantastic teachers and YSI Guides who have supported them all the way along their YSI journeys and who are central to the delivery of YSI programmes. They make a powerful and positive impact on the lives of the young people they work with and the wider YSI community. We were also delighted to welcome our partners, our judges, and our guests, who no doubt were as excited as I was by the incredible initiatives on display.”