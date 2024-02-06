Wexford syndicate scoops €1,000,500 prize in Saturday night’s Lotto Plus Raffle draw

The 32 syndicate members who are staff at Ballinglee Joinery in Wellingtonbridge say they’re over the moon after they received confirmation of the big lotto win.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the Wexford syndicate are the winners of the €1,000,500 prize .

Arrangements are now being made for the winners to collect their prize in Lotto HQ.

The winning ticket was sold at Wallace Costcutters in Wellingtonbridge, Co. Wexford and store manager Ger Cruise was over the moon to hear the news: “Well it’s certainly been a bank holiday to remember following Saturday’s Lotto draw. We were thrilled to get the call from the National Lottery and to be honest ever since then, there’s been a great buzz around the town. Everyone is just delighted for the winners and we wish them all the very best with their huge win.”

Speaking on Morning Mix one of the winners Wayne O Neill says they have been patiently waiting since Saturday night for confirmation of their big win.

“We saw on Saturday night that there was a winning ticket sold in Wellingtonbridge. Being a Bank Holiday we had to wait till today so it was very nerve wracking. We finally got it verified this morning.”

They won the life-changing amount in a special event which saw a €1 million boost to the Lotto Plus Raffle prize fund for the 3rd February draw.

Each of the tickets with the winning Lotto Plus Raffle number drawn on Saturday night were entered into a once-off random draw where one ticket was selected to win an additional prize of €1 million. While every ticket holder who had the winning Raffle number won €500, one ticketholder won €1 million, in addition to the usual €500 prize.

Meanwhile, tomorrow night’s Lotto jackpot is set to head towards an estimated €2.8 million

