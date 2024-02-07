150 jobs announced for Wicklow

CoolPlanet, a global leader in industrial-scale decarbonisation, is to create 150 new jobs over the next 24 months. The new jobs were announced today by Wicklow Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris T.D., with the extension of CoolPlanet’s offices in Powerscourt Estate, Co Wicklow.

The expansion, which will over double its current workforce of 140, underscores CoolPlanet’s commitment to solving climate change by significantly lowering emissions across various industries. The new positions, spanning nationwide across Ireland will encompass a range of roles including sales, customer success, product development, engineering, grid services, project management, people operations, and finance.

Welcoming the announcement, Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, said, ”This is great news for Ireland. 150 additional jobs in what is a thriving economy is very positive and evidence of the business growth of CoolPlanet. This expansion demonstrates the capacity of Irish-owned businesses to become leaders in their field, bringing together technology, innovation and ambition to make a real difference in people’s lives. Coolplanet are a company of dedicated people working towards a greener economy and most importantly developing green skills for the future, a priority of mine as Minister. The Government and Enterprise Ireland are dedicated to supporting businesses like CoolPlanet in their efforts towards decarbonisation and the creation of sustainable regional job opportunities. These actions help future proof our economy and meet enterprise emission targets under the Climate Action Plan.”

Alan Keogh, CEO of CoolPlanet said, “CoolPlanet’s growth is a testament to our dedicated team and our unwavering commitment to decarbonisation. These new roles represent not just jobs, but opportunities for individuals to make a tangible impact in the fight against climate change. This milestone reflects the company’s innovative approach and successful track record in assisting complex organisations to reach net zero faster and more efficiently.” For over 15 years, CoolPlanet’s Decarbonisation Management System has been trusted by world-renowned brands like GE Healthcare, Louis Dreyfus Company, Hilton Food Group, Viterra, Tirlan, Zimmer Biomet and OI. The combination of software, engineering services and solutions, allows CoolPlanet to deliver decarbonisation at scale to a wide range of sectors, such as commercial buildings, mining, pharmaceutical manufacturing, shipping, food production and more. “We are proud to be doubling our workforce and expanding our operations in our new premises in Powerscourt House,” Mr Keogh said. “This is not just growth for CoolPlanet but a leap

forward for the industry. We are excited to welcome new talents who share our vision and passion for a sustainable future.” Speaking about the opening of the new offices, Managing Director of Powerscourt Estate, Sarah Slazenger said, “We are delighted to continue our ongoing relationship with the team at CoolPlanet who have been headquartered at Powerscourt House for over 10 years. This collaboration has grown and strengthened over the years due to the mutually aligned goals of both Powerscourt and CoolPlanet to address the climate crisis and provide solutions. The opening of the new 20,000 square ft offices is yet another exciting milestone in the collaboration. The new offices are housed in a 140-year-old carriage house and stables which were once home to Estate workers. We are delighted to see historic buildings dating back to 1880 being redeveloped and repurposed with sustainability in mind and with CoolPlanet’s decarbonisation solutions being actively implemented on the Estate.”

