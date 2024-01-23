Wexford TD calls for abolishment of means testing for carers allowance

Independent TD for Wexford, Verona Murphy, has reiterated her call for the abolishment of means testing for Carers Allowance applications.

Deputy Murphy spoke to Jim Kealy on Morning Mix today.

“The provision to support family carers is all wrong , means testing people who are giving so much to society, allowing their loved ones to continue to live in their own home and community whilst saving the state billions of euro each year is an insult. Carers are invaluable to their loved ones, their families, their communities and to the state. Family Carers Ireland estimate that Family Carers are currently saving the state upwards of €20billion a year. During my engagement with the Department of Social Protection on the PAC a few days ago, it was revealed there are currently 95,000 people in receipt of Carers Allowance, be it a full or half payment. That is 95,000 persons being supported in remaining in their own homes. Where would these people go if it were not for the incredible care and dedication of their loved one”.

Continuing, Deputy Murphy said “to means test is a complete contradiction of the wording in the upcoming referendum which reads “the state recognises that the provision of care, by members of a family to one another by reason of the bonds that exist among them, gives to society a support without which the common good cannot be achieved, and shall strive to support such provision”

The Independent TD concluded by saying “There are 16,000 carers in County Wexford alone with many sharing the belief that carers allowance should not be classed as an income support payment where the whole household is assessed for means. There should be a Carers payment reflecting of the job that carers do. Home care service providers and care assistants are paid for the job that they do, Family carers must be seen in this same light, they should receive a universal payment not a means tested allowance. Support for family carers should be needs based and not means based”.

