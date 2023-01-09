Wexford TD says construction of 96 bed unit in Wexford General Hospital is “too slow”

Wexford TD Paul Kehoe says the process to built the much needed 96 bed unit in Wexford General hospital is moving way too slow. Speaking on ‘Morning Mix’ Deputy Kehoe says the process needs to be fast tracked ” this is a public project that I believe is moving way too slow. They say it’s not a money issue that it’s contractional that it’s a process that it has to go through. Yes there is a process but I do believe that on occasions we have to expedite some of these projects and just cut the red tape”

His comments come as there are 24 people on trolleys in Wexford general hospital this morning. According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation – 489 people on trolleys across the country.

It comes after a weekend where many hospital staff worked beyond their contracted hours, to discharge 400 patients on Saturday alone.There are delays in discharging some patients due to gaps in follow-on care available, despite 1,000 nursing home beds lying empty today.

Meanwhile, over 200 medicines are now unavailable to Irish patients, which includes treatment for chest infections, strep-throat, pneumonia and blood pressure.

The analysis compiled by industry experts also found 11 of these medicines are deemed critical by the World Health Organisation. Penicillin-based antibiotics used to treat bacterial infections are currently ‘unavailable from any supplier or source’ according to the data compiled by Azure Pharmaceuticals.

In total, 212 medicines are currently unavailable in the country – up from 25 last month. Leonie Grant from Grants Pharmacy spoke to South East Radio news she assures that alternatives are available for all ailments if you just speak to your pharmacist.