Major improvements coming to Wexford Town water treatment plant

Irish Water and Wexford County Council have signed a major new construction contract to improve the water treatment processes at a Wexford town treatment plant.

The Newtown Water Treatment Plant will benefit from a €12 million upgrade. The construction contract is due to begin in March before its anticipated completion by the end of 2024. It will also include a standby generator to help preserve the provision of safe and clean drinking water during extreme weather events.

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD welcomes the news and says “this significant investment in Newtown Water Treatment Plant will go a long way toward future-proofing and safeguarding the provision of clean and safe drinking water for the people of Wexford town. My Government colleagues and I are keen that projects such as this important investment in Wexford town’s water treatment processes get underway as quickly as possible to benefit the many families and businesses in Wexford town who rely on this vital public service. I’m glad that the construction contract will get underway this quarter and I will continue to work with my Government colleagues to ensure that this project becomes a reality as quickly as possible.”