Wexford TDs and Senators Unite to Harness the Potential of Remote Work

Today marked the inaugural meeting of the All-Party Group on Remote Work in the AV Room of Leinster House, bringing together TDs and Senators from various parties, including Wexford representatives Johnny Mythen TD and Senator Malcolm Byrne.

This initiative follows a discussion hosted by Grow Remote aimed at maximizing the benefits of remote work for jobseekers, businesses, and local communities across Ireland.

The meeting emphasized the importance of raising awareness about the thousands of remote job opportunities available and addressing barriers that prevent communities from fully benefiting from remote work.

Senator Malcolm Byrne highlighted that remote work could provide significant social and environmental advantages, particularly for commuters in Wexford, allowing them more time for family and community involvement while reducing carbon emissions.

Wexford TD Johnny Mythen echoed these sentiments, stating that remote work has the potential to revitalize rural communities by connecting employers with a motivated workforce.

Senator Emer Currie, who chaired the meeting, noted that this collaboration aims to ensure remote work opportunities reach every corner of Ireland, fostering economic vitality in underserved areas.

John Evoy, General Manager of Grow Remote, expressed optimism about this all-party effort to create sustainable employment and reinvigorate local communities.

The group plans to meet three times a year to develop actionable strategies that will bring lasting benefits through remote work.

For more information about Grow Remote and their initiatives, visit www.growremote.ie.

