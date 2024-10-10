Rising Demand for Mental Health Support in Wexford

On World Mental Health Day 2024, the text helpline ‘Text About It’ has revealed a notable increase in support requests from young people in Wexford, with 1,568 conversations recorded this year alone.

The service, which offers free and anonymous support, has engaged in over 36,000 conversations across Ireland since January and made 453 emergency interventions.

The primary issues affecting young texters include anxiety (26.69%), intimate partner relationships (21.75%), and stress (20.7%).

Many young people reach out to the service due to feeling they have no one else to talk to (62%) or because they prefer the anonymity of texting (42%).

As the ongoing housing and cost-of-living crises continue to impact mental health, ‘Text About It’ remains a vital resource for youth in Wexford and beyond, providing crucial support when traditional services are unavailable.

For those seeking help, simply text HELLO to 50808 or visit spunout.ie/text to start a conversation.

