Wexford traffic delayed following fatal road accident on the N80

A man has died following a two-vehicle collision on the N80 at Graiguenaspiddeog, Carlow.

The collision happened between a car and a truck just after 6.30 this morning.

The N80 Carlow to Wexford road is currently closed at Ballybeg between Castletown Cross and Glynns Bus Cross while gardaí, fire, and ambulance services deal with the incident.

A garda technical examination is due to take place shortly.

The road is expected to remain closed until late afternoon causing delays for Wexford traffic heading towards Carlow.