Wexford Weekend Sport Round-up

Soccer

Wexford FC drew 3 all with Cobh Ramblers yesterday.

The Wexford side came from 3-1 down to clinch the draw at Ferrycarrig Park.

Both sides will meet again on Tuesday October 24th in Wexford for the first leg and the second leg will take place in St Colman’s Park on Saturday October 28th.

GAA

Shelmaliers are County Senior Football Champions after beating the holders Castletown by a single point

The final score was 1-12 to 1-11.

The Senior match was preceded by the Premier Minor Final in which Duffry Rovers clinched victory over Glynn Barntown 3-12 to 2-11. They last won Minor in 1978.

