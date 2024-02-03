Wexford woman elected to top position in ICA

A Wexford woman has been elected the new national president of the ICA

She is Mary Darcy from Ballyfad Gorey and was elected unopposed at a meeting in ICA National HQ last night and takes up her position in May

A member of the Ballyfad guild for a number of years Mary Darcy was nominated for the top job by guilds from across the country

She is only the third Wexford woman to hold the presidency of Irish Countrywomen’s Association following in the footsteps of the associations founder Anita Lett from Bree in 1910 and in the 1970s by Una Corbett from Gusserane

Mary Darcy is taking over the presidency at a time when the ICA is embroiled in governance issues but the Ballyfad woman says she is determined to deal with htis

